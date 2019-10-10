The best stuff to do in Maine this weekend: Oct.11-13

Greetings, readers! Welcome to the newly revamped Weekender, now coming to you straight from the Bangor Daily News. Same time, mostly the same content, slightly different format. What’s good for this weekend in eastern Maine? Let’s find out!

In Bangor this weekend, on Friday night, there’s a story slam event at 6:30 p.m. at West Market Square Artisan Coffeehouse, while Nocturnem Drafthaus features vinyl night with Queen City Sound System, folk band the Bald Mountain Boys plays at Paddy Murphy’s and songwriter Justin Walton is at Black Bear Brewing. Ten Bucks Theatre Company also opens its production of “The Sunshine Boys,” running this weekend and next at its Bangor Mall theater space.

On Saturday, there’s an array of unique local events in the evening, including the monthly contradance at 7 p.m. Saturday at the UU Church on Park Street in Bangor, a local wrestling showcase from Limitless Wrestling starting at 7:30 p.m. at the American Legion Hall in Orono, and a Halloween-themed drag show at the Bangor Inn & Suites on Hogan Road starting at 8 p.m.

Later in the evening on Saturday in Bangor, there’s the Scolded Dogs at Paddy’s, there’s bluesman Dave Mello at Nocturnem, and there’s standup comedy featuring Rob Steen, Johnny Joyce and Scott MacNeil at the Downunder Club at Seasons. On Sunday, the Gracie Theatre at Husson University hosts the all-female vocal group Women of the World at 3 p.m.

Given that it’s the second week of October, and there are only a few weeks left of proper fall weather, there are, of course, lots of fall-centric events happening this weekend. At Nibezun, the beautiful Wabanaki retreat on the Penobscot River in Passadumkeag, there’s the annual Harvest Fest, with vendors, food, and demonstrations of Wabanaki art and music; it’s set for 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. In Searsport, the community’s Fling Into Fall celebration takes place all day Saturday, starting with a community breakfast from 7-9 a.m., and ending with a bonfire at 6:30 p.m., with children’s activities, jack o’lantern- and scarecrow-making, food, music and more in between.

On Sunday, in Bangor, Pineland Farms Dairy, off Hildreth Street in Bangor, will host an open creamery day for the whole family from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. And in Blue Hill, Jonathan Fisher House will host its autumn celebration starting at noon, with tours of the museum and a tasting of local cheese and fresh pear cider made from the house’s pear tree, which Fisher himself planted in 1805. Bring a jar to fill up on fresh-pressed “peary” and take it home!

New movies hitting cinemas on Friday include a new animated version of “The Addams Family” (RIP Raul Julia), the Will Smith-starring action movie “Gemini Man,” and the Adam Devine-led comedy “Jexi.” On TV this weekend, Netflix premieres the highly anticipated “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.” David Harbour (Hopper!) hosts Saturday Night Live, and for those of you who have finer tastes in television, season seven of “Letterkenny” premieres on Hulu this Sunday. Pitter patter, let’s get at ’er!