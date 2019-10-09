Portland
October 09, 2019
Portland

Woman robbed Windham bank, police say

Windham Police Department | BDN
Windham police are searching for the suspect in a Tuesday afternoon bank robbery.
By Christopher Burns, BDN Staff

The Portland Press Herald reports that a woman in a gray Old Navy sweatshirt and sunglasses entered Mechanic Savings Bank on Drive in Lane about 3:50 p.m., displayed a handgun and demanded money.

The Windham Police Department said bank employees complied with the demand, and the suspect fled on foot toward River Road.

The suspect was described as a five-foot-tall white woman, the Press Herald reports.

Anyone with information about the suspect should contact Detective Sgt. Jason Andrews at 892-1919, ext. 4229.

 


