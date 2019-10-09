Portsmouth City Council bans plastic foam cups and containers

PORTSMOUTH, New Hampshire — The Portsmouth City Council has passed the first municipal ban on plastic foam cups and containers in the state.

The Portsmouth Herald reports the council voted 8-0 on Monday on the ban, which would go into effect at the end of 2020. The council also approved an ordinance that will regulate single-use disposables on all city-owned property and official city events.

Councilor Josh Denton, who drafted the ordinances, credited students from Portsmouth High School’s Eco Club for getting the citywide ban passed.

In April, Maine became the first state to ban single-use food and drink containers made from polystyrene foam, commonly known as Styrofoam. The bill, signed into law by Democratic Gov. Janet Mills, takes effect in 2021.