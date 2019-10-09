New England
October 09, 2019
Mosquito-borne virus that causes brain infections detected in 2 more NH towns

James Gathany | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP
This 2003 photo provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a female mosquito acquiring a blood meal from a human host.
The Associated Press

PORTSMOUTH, New Hampshire — New Hampshire health officials said that Eastern equine encephalitis has been detected in three mosquito batches, one in Portsmouth and two in Fremont.

WMUR-TV reports the New Hampshire Bureau of Infectious Disease Control has raised the risk level in Fremont high, where a batch positive for Eastern equine encephalitis in September.

Batches for the virus also have tested positive for the disease in Pelham, Manchester, Candia, Sandown, Hampstead and Newton.

There have been no human cases of the virus. It was found in a horse in Northwood in August.


Comments

