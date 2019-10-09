New England
October 09, 2019
New England

2 guns in 3 days found in luggage at Boston airport

Michael Dwyer | AP
In this Dec. 23, 2018, file photo, Transportation Security Administration officers check boarding passes and identification at Logan International Airport in Boston.
The Associated Press

BOSTON — Federal airport security officials said two times in three days they have found guns in travelers’ luggage at Boston’s Logan International Airport.

The Transportation Security Administration in a statement Wednesday said a 9 mm gun loaded with 10 bullets, including one in the chamber, was found in an Uxbridge man’s luggage on Tuesday. The gun was spotted when the man’s belongings entered the X-ray machine.

State police confiscated the handgun, questioned the man and issued him a summons.

The TSA said a .38-caliber revolver and five loose bullets were found in a Worcester County man’s luggage on Sunday. He was questioned by police and allowed to leave the airport to secure the weapon.

The TSA didn’t release names.

The agency said it has confiscated 14 guns at Logan this year.

 


Comments

