Man who accidentally shot himself while hunting near Flagstaff Lake dies

An Eustis man who accidentally shot himself while hunting near Flagstaff Lake died on Tuesday night.

Mark Henderson, 57, was bird hunting on a remote logging road near the northwest shore of Flagstaff Lake in Flagstaff Township about 5:56 p.m. when he accidentally shot himself in the leg, according to Mark Latti, the communications director for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Henderson called the Franklin County dispatch center for help, and game wardens, state troopers, U.S. Border Patrol agents and other first responders began a search for him, Latti said. Game Warden Kyle Hladik located Henderson near his truck about 7:06 p.m., Latti said.

Hladik administered CPR to Henderson and loaded him into his truck, and Henderson was brought to a waiting ambulance at Big Eddy Road as Hladik and a trooper continued to perform CPR, Latti said.

Medical personnel continued to provide care to Henderson for about 40 minutes before he succumbed to his injuries, Latti said.

Latti said there are nearly 215,000 licensed hunters in Maine, and over the last 10 years, Maine has had only three fatal incidents over that period. Henderson’s death is the first hunting fatality of the year.