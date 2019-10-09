Case dismissed against man accused of setting fire to friend’s Hampden home

Prosecutors have dismissed the case against a man accused of setting fire to a friend’s house in Hampden last week.

The Penobscot County district attorney’s office said Wednesday morning it had dropped the case against Mark Roussel, 35, of Princeton. He was released from the Penobscot County Jail on Tuesday night, according to prosecutors.

Roussel was arrested a week ago, and the Maine fire marshal’s office charged him with arson. In court records, police accused him of setting fire to the house at 394 Main Road South, where he was staying with his friend and her daughter.

A neighbor’s surveillance camera captured footage of someone setting fire to the house around 9 p.m. Sept. 30 before walking into the house, according to a police affidavit filed in court. The blaze destroyed the house.

The district attorney’s office said the case is still under investigation.