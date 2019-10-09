18-year-old charged in alleged stabbing in Brewer

An 18-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed another man following an altercation on Chamberlain Street in Brewer at midnight on Wednesday.

The victim was transported to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor after Brewer police officers found him with stab wounds to his abdomen.

Devin VanDine was charged with aggravated assault and taken to the Penobscot County Jail.

VanDine and some other people were visiting a nearby house when the fight broke out, according to Brewer Public Safety Director Jason Moffitt.

The aggravated assault charge is for a Class B crime, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.