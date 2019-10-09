A Maine school district is warning parents after student catches bed bugs

A school district in Kennebec County is warning parents and guardians about bed bugs after a student contracted them.

MSAD 11 Superintendent Patricia Hopkins said in a letter a student with bed bugs was riding bus 643 and was at Gardiner Regional Middle School on Tuesday morning.

Bed bugs are a nuisance and can cause considerable discomfort. They are usually active at night and feed on human blood. The bite does not hurt at first, but it may become swollen and itch, like a mosquito bite.

Hopkins said any parents who have medical concerns should contact their doctor.

She said the source of the bed bugs often cannot be determined, as bed bugs may be found in many places, including hotels, planes and movie theaters.

Hopkins said even though it is unlikely for bed bugs to infest a school, Gardiner Regional Middle School and bus 643 are being thoroughly inspected and, if needed, they will implement their integrated pest management plan.

Anyone with questions about bed bugs in MSAD 11 can contact Director of Operations Gabe Dostie at 582-6663 or gdostie@msad11.org.

MSAD 11 serves Gardiner, West Gardiner, Pittston and Randolph.