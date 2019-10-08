Nation
October 08, 2019
Nation Latest News | Lewiston Housing | Bangor Metro | Belfast Hoax | Today's Paper
Nation

Squirrels hide more than 200 walnuts under SUV’s hood in Pennsylvania

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Troy R. Bennett | BDN
A squirrel peeks from behind a tree in Portland's Deering Oaks Park in this July 8, 2019, file photo.
The Associated Press

A Pittsburgh-area couple found out where all their walnuts have gone.

It turns out squirrels stored more than 200 of them under the hood of the couple’s SUV.

Chris Persic told KDKA-TV his wife called to say the vehicle smelled like it was burning. When she popped the hood, she found walnuts and grass piled over the engine.

They took the SUV to a mechanic who found half a trashcan of walnuts under the engine.

Persic said there was not any extensive damage.

But a squirrel may have chewed through or pulled out the fuel injector hose on his new truck.

The Persics have gotten a quote on removing a black walnut tree from their property.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like