Motorcyclist accused of drunken driving after Madison crash

A Madison man has been accused of drunken driving after a weekend motorcycle crash that severely injured his passenger.

George Chestnut, 59, was riding his 2004 Harley-Davidson on Nichols Street in Madison about 11:45 p.m. Saturday when he lost control of it and struck the curb, throwing him and his passenger, 49-year-old Crystal Drbal of Florida, according to Somerset County sheriff’s Chief Deputy Michael O. Mitchell.

Neither Chestnut nor Drbal was wearing a helmet, Mitchell said.

Deputies who responded to the scene found Drbal unconscious in nearby bushes with a severe head injury, and she was taken to Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan, Mitchell said. Chestnut was not hurt in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation, but Mitchell said that speed and alcohol contributed to the crash.

Chestnut was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol, he said.

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Madison Anson Stark Ambulance and the Madison Fire Department. The crash is being reconstructed by the Maine State Police.