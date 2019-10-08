Hannaford recalls its brand of white American deli cheese, which may contain metal fragments

Hannaford has recalled all white American cheese featuring the store’s brand that was sold from its delis over the past month, warning that it may contain metal fragments.

The recall applies to any Hannaford brand white American cheese that was purchased between Sept. 8 and Oct. 8. The store urges customers to not eat the cheese. It will provide refunds to anyone who returns cheese purchased during that time.

A spokeswoman for the supermarket chain, Ericka Dodge, said that no illnesses or injuries have been reported in connection with the contamination and that it was issuing the recall out of “an abundance of caution.”

It was not immediately clear how metal fragments may have entered the cheese, where the cheese is made or what stores were affected.