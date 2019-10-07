Police arrest Bangor man after finding him asleep in a car with a stolen gun and drugs

A Bangor man who was arrested Saturday in Old Town after police found him sleeping in a car had a stolen handgun, a large amount of drugs and more than $4,600 in cash, according to police.

Christopher Webber, 43, faces four charges after two Old Town police officers found him sleeping in the car with a handgun next to him. Officers went to the car, which was at Wicketts Lane and Poplar Street, after receiving a complaint, according to the Old Town Police Department.

When officers searched the car, they found $1,100 in cash along with drug paraphernalia. A police dog on the scene also smelled drugs in a locked backpack, which police searched on Monday to reveal the drugs and an additional $3,500 cash.

Prior to the search on Monday, police had charged Webber with a Class B crime for possession of stolen property, a Class C crime for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and a Class D crime for possession of a Schedule W drug.

After the backpack search, Webber was also charged with a Class A crime for aggravated trafficking of schedule drugs, punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.

Webber faces a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine for the Class B crime, up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine for the Class C crime and up to 364 days behind bars and a $2,000 fine for the Class D crime.

Police brought Webber to the Penobscot County Jail, where he is currently being held.