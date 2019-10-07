Augusta
October 07, 2019
Augusta

Augusta hospital to improve services to people living with HIV

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta.
The Associated Press

A program at a hospital in Maine’s capital city is working on a plan to grow its services for people living with human immunodeficiency virus.

MaineGeneral Medical Center said its Horizon Program is receiving more than $100,000 from the federal government for a project called “Living A Healthy Life With HIV In Maine.” The Horizon Program provides services to people living with HIV.

Horizon Program community program supervisor Gillian Frisch said the project will provide self-management classes tailored to people living with HIV.

The hospital said the project “adapts chronic disease management classes like type 2 diabetes, chronic pain and cardiovascular disease to people living with HIV.” Frisch said the grant will also allow the hospital to help with transportation to classes.

 


Comments

