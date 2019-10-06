York
October 06, 2019
Coast Guard ends search for man, 3 kids missing off Maine coast

Ashley L. Conti | BDN
A 47-foot boat is seen at the U.S. Coast Guard station in Rockland in this 2017 file photo.
By Christopher Burns, BDN Staff

The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for a man and three children missing off the Maine coast.

The Coast Guard received a distress call about 10:30 a.m. Saturday from a man who reported his boat capsizing with three children aboard near Kennebunkport. The Coast Guard said it conducted a 22-hour search for the group over 1,523 nautical miles, but failed to locate them.

The search was called off about 8 a.m. Sunday.

“We take all calls for help seriously,” said Cmdr. James McLay, the search and rescue mission coordinator at Sector Northern New England. “We utilized every resource at our disposal and applied an extraordinary amount of search effort to locate these boaters. If there was anyone in distress we gave them the best possible chance for rescue.”

The Coast Guard was assisted by the Maine Marine Patrol and Wells Police Department, among other agencies.


