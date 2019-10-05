UMaine men’s hockey team opens season in Rhode Island

Men’s hockey

MAINE vs. No. 7 PROVIDENCE/NEW BRUNSWICK

Time, site: 4 p.m. Saturday, Schneider Arena, Providence, R.I.; 4 p.m. Sunday, Alfond Arena, Orono

Records: UMaine 0-0, Providence 0-0, UNB 1-1

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads Providence 65-55-7, UMaine 3-1 on 2/9/19; UMaine leads UNB 13-4-2, UNB 5-1 on 10/23/15

Key players (last year’s stats), Maine: LW Mitchell Fossier (8 goals, 28 assists), C Tim Doherty (9 & 8), RW Eduards Tralmaks (8 & 9), C Patrick Shea (4 & 10), D J.D. Greenway (9 & 24 at Dubuque, USHL), G Jeremy Swayman (14-17-4, 2.77 goals-against average, .919 save percentage); Providence: RW Jack Dugan (10 & 29), RW Tyce Thompson (8 & 17), D Spenser Young (8 & 13), LW Greg Printz (11 & 7), D Ben Mirageas (2 & 11), G Michael Lackey (14-8-3, 2.34, .918 at Harvard); UNB: C Tyler Boland (19 & 19), LW Mark Rassell (13 & 16), LW Matthew Boucher (13 & 15), D Olivier LeBlanc (1 & 24), D Matt Murphy (7 & 11), G Rylan Parenteau (11-2, 1.89, .903).

Game notes: UMaine’s 3-1 win over Providence in February snapped a 19-game winless streak (0-18-1) against the Friars. PC reached the Frozen Four for the second time in four years last season, but the graduation of Scott Conway and four early pro signings have cost head coach Nate Leaman five of his top six scorers. UMaine is trying to rebuild a defense corps that lost five of its seven regulars. Both teams will be bolstered by key transfers. University of Wisconsin transfer and third-round draft pick Greenway is expected to be an immediate contributor for UMaine. Lackey could fill the void left by the departure of Hayden Hawkey, who played 125 games for the Friars. Defending Canadian national champ UNB returns five players who earned Atlantic University Sport all-star recognition last year in Murphy, LeBlanc, Bolland, Boucher and Rassell. UNB plays at Boston College Saturday afternoon.