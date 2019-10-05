WPI coasts to football win over Maine Maritime Academy

Senior running backs Sean McAlllen and Connor Field each ran for more than 100 yards and combined for four touchdowns on Saturday as Worcester Polytechnic Institute cruised to a 51-20 New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference football victory over Maine Maritime Academy of Castine at Worcester, Massachusetts.

The Colonials, the top-ranked Division III team in New England, improved to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the league while Maine Maritime Academy fell to 0-5 and 0-2, respectively.

The Mariners, who received three touchdown passes from junior quarterback Nikolos Moquin, have now lost 17 straight games.

McAllen carried the ball nine times for 183 yards and three touchdowns and Field contributed 102 yards on six carries and a TD. The Colonials racked up 586 yards in total offense including 378 rushing yards on 36 attempts (10.5 yards per carry).

It took WPI only 53 seconds to get on the scoreboard as Field dashed 55 yards for a touchdown. McAllen scored on a 14-yard run later in the first quarter and Brendan Chipman tossed an 80-yard TD pass to fellow wide receiver Austin Pesce to close out the quarter.

McAllen scored on runs of 23 and 97 yards in the second period and the Colonials took a 34-0 lead into the intermission.

WPI added second-half touchdowns on a 17-yard pass from Julian Nyland to Clark Ewen and Zach Uglevich’s 2-yard run. Bryce Wade kicked a 38-yard field goal.

Moquin threw two second-half TD passes to Dominic Casale covering 12 and 7 yards and another to John Friend that was a 4-yarder.

Nyland completed 10 of 13 passes for 128 yards with Ewen and Chipman combining for seven receptions.

Moquin passes for 298 yards on 22-for-32 accuracy. Mason Kaserman made eight catches for 81 yards, Reed Hopkins had seven for 85 yards and Casale finished with six for 89.

Nick Ostrowski’s game-high 10 tackles led the WPI defense while MMA’s top tackler was Aren Dickman with six.

MMA travels to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology for a noon game on Saturday.