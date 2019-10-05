Lewiston running back leads Husson to its first football win of the season

Sophomore running back Garrett Poussard rushed for 159 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday as Husson University beat Becker College 28-12 at Leicester, Massachusetts, in its Commonwealth Coast Conference debut.

Senior quarterback David Morrison completed 14 of 18 passes for 146 yards and two scores for Husson (1-3), which provided Nat Clark with his first win as a head coach after replacing Gabby Price.

Becker fell to 2-3 overall and 0-2 in the CCC.

Poussard, a former All-Class A North selection at Lewiston High School, entered the game with just eight career carries, including only one this season.

But he carried the ball 31 times and his two touchdown runs came in the second half to give the Eagles some breathing room after they took a 14-12 lead into intermission.

Poussard’s 14-yard TD run with 3:50 left in the third period and Devin Pickett’s extra point provided the Eagles with a nine-point lead.

Poussard carried the ball six times for 44 yards on the drive and Morrison threw a 14-yard pass to Keyshaun Robinson (5 receptions, 49 yards) on third-and-eight to extend it. Husson covered 63 yards on eight plays

After the Eagles defense stopped Becker at the Husson 33-yard line, Poussard’s six-yard TD run with 4:27 left in the game sewed up the victory.

Husson opened the scoring when Morrison tossed a 30-yard TD pass to Patrick Cullen (4 rec., 52 yds.) after Darterius Hall returned a punt 13 yards to the Becker 30.

Becker answered on the ensuing drive, going 80 yards in seven plays capped by Randy Morgan’s 10-yard touchdown run. Morgan’s conversion run failed and Husson maintained a 7-6 lead.

Morrison threw a 15-yard TD pass to Tyler Halls midway through the second period to swell the lead to 14-6 but the Hawks again responded with a touchdown on the ensuing possession as Mac Kimball completed a seven-play, 71-yard drive with a 29-yard touchdown pass to Alpha Barry.

Kimball’s two-point conversion pass failed.

Zach Connolly paced Husson with 10 tackles, Derek Barden made nine and Josh Hoy added seven. Becker went 2-for-11 on third down and 1-for-6 on fourth down).

For Becker, Morgan netted 152 yards on 16 carries and Kimball completed five of nine passes for 72 yards. Jaried Zieman and Taizon Barrett each had nine tackles for the Hawks.

Husson hosts Curry at 1 p.m. Saturday.