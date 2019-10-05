Kents Hill wins ‘C’ golf team title in debut; Mt. Ararat, York repeat

Kents Hill School made its first appearance in the team golf state championship tournament on Saturday.

It went home with the championship plaque.

Kents Hill scored a 332, beating runner-up Orono by 10 strokes to win the Class C title at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro.

Mitch Tarrio led the Huskies by shooting a 2-under-par 70 on the Arrowhead layout that was the top score of the day, regardless of classification. He was backed by T.J. Folsom, who finished tied for fifth at 83, along with Cam Knowles (84), who tied for eighth, and Brad Maki (95) in 22nd.

Saint Dominic Academy of Auburn finished third at 362, while Houlton and North Yarmouth Academy tied for fifth at 365.

Mt. Ararat of Topsham and York successfully defended their state titles.

The Eagles won Class A with a score of 325, which was just two strokes better than second-place Greely of Cumberland Center and Falmouth, which tied for second. Thornton Academy of Saco took fourth at 329 and Messalonskee of Oakland claimed fifth at 333.

In Class B, the Wildcats finished at 342 and earned a 10-stroke victory over runner-up Freeport. Leavitt of Turner Center placed third at 362, followed by Cape Elizabeth (366) and Old Town (373). Hermon was sixth at 374.

Kents Hill, which plays on the New England prep school circuit, made a successful debut in Maine Principals’ Association golf tournament action in claiming the Class C title.

Tarrio set the tone, posting four birdies (three on consecutive holes) and 13 pars with one double-bogey.

Orono turned in a strong effort to finish second, paced by Franc Fowler’s 76. Zack Dill shot 80, carding three birdies along the way, while Willem Crane shot 92 and Jordan Cota posted a 94.

In Class A, reigning individual state champion Caleb Manuel helped Mt. Ararat emerge victorious on the Tomahawk course. He shot a 75.

Parker Bate was close behind at 78, followed by Eli Schoenberg (85) and Ty Henke (87).

In Class B, which also was played on Tomahawk, Tyler Rivers carded two birdies on his way to a 76 that led York back to the top of the division.

Jonathan Donovan shot 82, Colin Butters finished with a 91 and Greg Goldberg contributed a 93 to the winning effort.