York
October 05, 2019
York Latest News | Syrian Rapper | Bangor Metro | Atlantic Salmon | Today's Paper
York

The Coast Guard is searching for a man and three children off Kennebunkport

Ashley L. Conti | BDN
Ashley L. Conti | BDN
By CBS 13

KENNBUNKPORT — Coast Guard crews from Maine and New Hampshire are searching for four people miles off the coast of Kennebunkport.

USCGNortheast tweet indicated crews from the US Coast Guard stations in South Portland, Portsmouth, Air Station Cape Cod and local agencies are “actively searching for a man and 3 kids, 10NM off of Kennebunkport, Maine.

The call first came in around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Coast Guard. Ships from South Portland, Portsmouth and a Coast Guard Cutter are working on the search along with air support from Cape Cod.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS 13 News for the latest developments.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like