The Coast Guard is searching for a man and three children off Kennebunkport

KENNBUNKPORT — Coast Guard crews from Maine and New Hampshire are searching for four people miles off the coast of Kennebunkport.

USCGNortheast tweet indicated crews from the US Coast Guard stations in South Portland, Portsmouth, Air Station Cape Cod and local agencies are “actively searching for a man and 3 kids, 10NM off of Kennebunkport, Maine.

The missing man and 3 kids were reportedly aboard a 14-ft boat wearing orange life jackets when they lost communication with the Coast Guard. #SAR #CoastGuard — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) October 5, 2019

The call first came in around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Coast Guard. Ships from South Portland, Portsmouth and a Coast Guard Cutter are working on the search along with air support from Cape Cod.

