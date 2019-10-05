Act Out
October 05, 2019
Act Out

Quiz: Which Maine bird are you?

Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN; Brian Feulner | BDN (2); Robert F. Bukaty | AP
Loons (clockwise from top left), bald eagles, Atlantic puffins and barred owls are just some of the birds found in Maine.
By Aislinn Sarnacki, BDN Staff

Do you enjoy the winter? How social are you? Do you like fish?

These are some of the questions you’ll answer to discover what Maine bird species best fits your personality and lifestyle.

It’s all in good fun, so don’t be discouraged if you don’t end up being a stately bald eagle or cute barred owl. Maine is home to about 300 avian species, and each one has fascinating qualities. So what will it be? Are you a soaring raptor, a hardy seabird or a vibrant songbird?

Share your results in the comments section below!

 


Comments

