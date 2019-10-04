High School Sports
October 05, 2019
High School Sports

Friday night’s Maine high school football scores

Updated:

High School Football

Bangor 27, Skowhegan 20

Boothbay 36, Sacopee Valley 0

Brunswick 50, Gardiner 14

Bucksport 28, Hermon 0

Cape Elizabeth 21, Freeport 20

Cony 9, Windham 6

Falmouth-Greely 24, Brewer 17

Foxcroft Acad. 32, Houlton 21

Kennebunk 36, Massabesic 22

Lawrence 54, Messalonskee 22

Leavitt 48, Poland 6

Lisbon-St. Dominic 35, Spruce Mountain 21

Maranacook 22, Ellsworth-Sumner 12

Marshwood 56, Biddeford 7

Mattanawcook Acad. 33, Stearns 6

Noble 35, Westbrook-Waynflete 8

Oak Hill 48, Madison-Carrabec 21

Old Town 35, Nokomis 6

Sanford 39, Lewiston 18

Scarborough 32, Deering 8

South Portland 31, Gorham 28

Waterville 15, Mount Desert Island 14

Wells 54, Maine Central Institute 8

Winthrop 47, Mountain Valley 0


