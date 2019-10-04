New England
Police: Power tool used to vandalize ‘America’s Stonehenge’ in New Hampshire

Salem Police Department | AP
This photo released Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, by the Salem, N.H. Police Department shows vandalism to a stone in group of rock configurations called America's Stonehenge in Salem, N.H. The vandalism was reported to the police Sunday by the property's owners.
SALEM, N.H. — Police in New Hampshire say it appears someone used a power tool to vandalize a stone at group of rock configurations called America’s Stonehenge.

The vandalism was reported to the Salem police Sunday by the property’s owners. The stone was knocked over.

Police also said an 18-inch wooden cross was suspended between two trees, and several photos and hand-drawn images were attached to it. Police haven’t identified anyone in the photos.

They believe the person or persons involved were trying to reenact a scene in a fictional book that features America’s Stonehenge.

America’s Stonehenge, which features cave-like, granite enclosures, has drawn believers who say it’s a thousand or more years old, and skeptics who say the evidence suggests it was the work of a 19th century shoemaker.

 


