Man who threatened Walmart purchased AR-15 ammunition there weeks before retail ban

ROCKLAND, Maine — The man who faces federal charges for allegedly threatening to bring an AR-15 to a Walmart in August stocked up on ammunition for the rifle from the Thomaston store just weeks before the retailer scaled back its sale of ammo nationwide.

Jeremey Hugh Rogers, 25, of Norwalk, Connecticut, has been in custody since his arrest in Rockport on Aug. 22. He faces terrorism and weapons charges.

In addition to the charges he faces in Knox County, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Portland on Monday filed a federal weapons charge against Rogers. Since Rogers was convicted of a felony in 2016, he is prohibited from possessing firearms.

In August, Rogers allegedly sent a video through Facebook messenger to a woman in New York, in which he was wearing a ski mask and holding an AR-15.

In the video, he allegedly said, “F—- it, I’m going to Walmart.”

Authorities in Maine were tipped off when the woman reported receiving the video, since Rogers was believed to be living in Rockport at the time. The nearest Walmart, located in Thomaston, was evacuated.

On Aug. 10, Rogers purchased ammunition suitable for use in an AR-15 from that Walmart, according to an affidavit filed by an FBI agent in federal court.

Just weeks later, following a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, the nation’s largest retailer announced it would stop selling handgun ammunition and ammunition for short barreled rifles, which can also be used in assault-style weapons, such as an AR-15.

Walmart stopped selling semi-automatic weapons, such as the AR-15, in 2015.

During a search of the Rockport home where Rogers was arrested police found two black powder handguns, a 9mm Glock handgun, one shotgun, the AR-15 and corresponding ammunition.

According to the FBI affidavit, the weapons found in the home belonged to the homeowner, who denies giving Rogers permission to handle or use the weapons.

When being questioned by investigators, Rogers allegedly admitted to making the Facebook video, but said he intended it to be taken “as a joke,” according to the affidavit.

The federal affidavit also indicates that Rogers allegedly made several additional threats directed at Walmart through Facebook.