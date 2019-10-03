October has just arrived, but Maine already has snow in the forecast

Fall has only just arrived, but Friday morning will for some Mainers bring the first snow of the season.

Chris Norcross, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Caribou, said Thursday morning that snow will start falling just after midnight through midmorning Friday, when precipitation will begin to wind down quickly.

That snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches will be restricted mostly to higher elevations — particularly Katahdin and other mountains over 2,000 feet — north of Greenville and Millinocket, with a dusting or mix of light rain and snow likely at lower elevations, Norcross said.

No snow is expected for Bangor and coastal communities, where rain will predominate overnight into Friday morning.

“Not everyone is going to see [snow], but for those who do, it will be the first of the season,” Norcross said.

A hazardous weather outlook is in effect for the central highlands, far eastern Maine, far northern Maine and the North Woods, according to the weather service.