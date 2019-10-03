We asked our readers for the best fall foliage spots in Maine. Here’s what you said.

The days are shorter and the nights are colder (and yes, snow might even be on the way), but along with that comes one of the best times of year — fall foliage season.

Maine is one of the most beautiful places to watch the leaves turn from green to yellow and red and everything in between. So we asked our readers for their top recommendations of places in the state to get the best view of the changing scenery.

We’ve rounded up the answers from our comments section, Facebook and Twitter, edited lightly for clarity.

Have a spot that’s not on the list? Share your go-to place in the comments section below.

aroostookcountygirl: “St. John Valley. Particularly Stockholm, north to Fort Kent and on to Allagash. Best fall ‘Sunday drive’ ever. Pack a picnic and take it all in.”

Just_One_More_Cast: “The Height of Land on Route 17, several miles from the town of Oquossoc, up in the Rangeley Lakes region of Maine. On a clear day, you can see the White Mountains in NH, and all of the forest land in between.”

baywatcher (in response to Just_One_More_Cast): “Absolutely the best; be sure to include the golden fields on the way from Rangeley to Oquossoc, the contrast with tree color is just amazing. I always want to have a vehicle I could drive over the fields with when I go up here….oh well.”

mainefem: “Silsby Plains (Aurora), Google for directions/images. Chick Hill (Clifton). Appleton Ridge (Appleton/Burketville). Rt. #52 (Camden>L’Ville>Northport>Belfast). Caterpillar Hill (Sedgwick). Cherryfield Woods (a/k/a Blackswoods Rd., from Franklin>Cherryfield). Blueberry barrens: anywhere in Washington County on a hill. Beech Hill: (Rockport). Mount Battie (Camden–too easy). Rt. #52: from Camden>L’Ville>Northport>Belfast. Franklin: The iconic “Sentinel Pine Tree” on the blueberry barrens, at top of hill on Georges Pond Rd. (ditto: up through Eastbrook, on blueberry barrens).”

dmacleo: “Outside.”

Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN

Hugh B. MacLeod: “Hio Ridge in Bridgton, Maine. It is beautiful with Pleasant Mountain the foreground and a frosted Mt Washington in the distance.”

Diane L. Burr: “My own backyard and also Lincoln!”

Janice Fournier: “My deck – looking across Center Pond.”

Roberta Taylor: “Top of Cadillac.”

Neil Holton: “Acadia and Mount Battie [in Camden].”

Kimberly Bridges: “Fire tower on Peekaboo Mountain in Weston, Maine. Looks across 3 lakes into Canada to East and endless forest to West.”

Ken Joris: “Along the Down East region.”

Pete Fogg: “‘MOUNT’ Katahdin.”

Steve Patriquen: “Liberty Craft Brewing’s deck.”

Michelle Wile: “Mount Battie, Camden Hills.”

Steve Tuckerman: “Chain of Ponds.”

Jules Dennison: “Why would anyone post so that every tourist would then be joining them in their once quiet solitude.”

@nuzpeg: “Grafton Notch, Route 26. Rangeley area. Route 113 between Fryeburg and Gilead, through Evans Notch.”

@rubiered: “Grafton.”

@Jon_Treacy: “Artist’s Bridge is a beautiful spot and is definitely worth a trip. There are a lot of great spots for foliage in Maine though.”