Tell us: Where is your favorite place to go leaf-peeping in Maine?

October 03, 2019
Robert F. Bukaty | AP
In this Oct. 12, 2009, file photo, a couple takes in the view from the ocean lookout ledges of Mount Megunticook at Camden Hills State Park in Camden, Maine.
By Lindsay Putnam, BDN Staff

Some love Maine’s warm summers, and others favor its snowy winters. But for some, it’s all about fall.

Northern Maine is entering peak fall foliage season, and we want your suggestions for the best places in the state to watch the leaves turn.

Do you have a favorite hike in Baxter State Park where the views are unbeatable? Or perhaps boating on Moosehead and looking at the skyline is more your speed?

Let us know in the comments below, and we’ll share your answers later today.

Looking for ideas for places to check out the foliage? Here are some recommendations, accessible by planes, trains and automobiles.


