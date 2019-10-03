Watch these biologists lure a bull moose out of a NH pool

A young bull moose that got stuck in a New Hampshire pool on Tuesday night is

New Hampshire Fish and Game said its wildlife biologists and local conservation officers were called to a Bedford residence, where a moose needed help getting out of a pool.

“With the moose breeding season beginning to ramp up, bulls are on the move looking for mates. In his travels, this young bull accidentally found his way into a swimming pool in Bedford last night,” the department said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

The pool had no stairs, so the biologists set up wooden steps in the pool and coaxed the moose toward them, the department said. The moose was then able to find his way out and back into the woods.

Bedford is southwest of Manchester.

This isn’t the first moose to find his way into a backyard pool in New Hampshire. In Farmington, New Hampshire, police were called to a Morning Dove Lane home in August after a woman reported a 400-pound bull moose was stuck in her neighbors’ pool. In that case, the pool had only a foot of water in it, and by the time Fish and Game officials arrived, the moose wandered off.

