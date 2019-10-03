A Rockland school wants to keep its campus secure by limiting access to a popular trail

ROCKLAND, Maine — For years, Midcoast School of Technology has allowed the public to cross its property on a path that extends along Rockland Harbor from Snow Marine Park toward Owls Head.

But a proposed fence could create some detours.

Last month, the site became home to a new $26 million tech school for high school students. It’s built on the same property as the former tech school but sits much closer to the waterfront. School officials are now proposing a fence to better secure the site for students — but it would also limit public access in the area.

“Our current building sits quite close to the ocean and now these visitations interfere with the regular activities of students and staff and we want to keep strangers out during the school day,” Midcoast School of Technology Director Beth Fisher said in an email. “All schools monitor their buildings and campuses to ensure student safety. That is what this [issue] is about.”

Public access in the area has led to some problems for the school in the past, Fisher said. The area has been used as “an unofficial dog park,” she said, and animal poop has littered the area near the campus.

After a couple incidents of theft and vandalism, security cameras were installed. Fisher said the footage provided “insight into the activities taking place” including drinking and drug use.

On other occasions, Fisher said people on the path have approached students.

A fence might remedy some of those concerns.

“We believe it is fully within our rights to control traffic during the school day with a fence and no trespassing signs for the safety of our students during their school day,” Fisher said. “We do not object to the public using the grounds off hours, as long as they are respectful and clean up after themselves.”

But city officials are dismayed at the potential restriction of public access — especially since it’s a link that many hoped would be incorporated into the city’s Harbor Trail.

Rockland’s Harbor Trail, which runs from Snow Marine Park to the Breakwater, has been in the works for about two decades. Harbor Trail Committee Chair Louise MacLellan-Ruf said the city is always looking for opportunities to extend or connect gaps in the trail.

“[A fence] blocks off all the people who have used it for years,” MacLellan-Ruff said. “It’s water. Anytime there is a beach and water access, nobody should be keeping [residents] out. There are no other schools in Rockland that have fences around it.”

Earlier this summer, the Rockland Planning Board approved a proposal for a fence behind the school that would block access to the school but offer ample space for a waterfront path.

However, Fisher said that plan did not align with the school’s vision. A resubmitted proposal would extend the fence from both sides of the school down to the waterfront, allowing for public access only outside of school hours.

With after-school activities and night classes, that means public access would basically be restricted to weekends except during the summer, according to City Manager Tom Luttrell.

Earlier this year, the city granted an easement to the school which allowed part of its construction to slope onto city property.

“We granted it, just being the nice neighbor. So we just expected the same thing back. But lesson learned,” Luttrell said, adding that the city was not aware of the school’s intentions to limit future access.

The planning board will review the amended fence proposal next month.