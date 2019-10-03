Mid-Maine
October 03, 2019
Mid-Maine Latest News | Harley Ride | Bangor Metro | Maine GOP | Today's Paper
Mid-Maine

Franklin County man accused of sexually assaulting child

Franklin County Sheriff's Office | BDN
Franklin County Sheriff's Office | BDN
William Pulk, 62, of Carthage.
By Christopher Burns, BDN Staff

A Carthage man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a child.

William Pulk, 62, was charged with unlawful sexual contact, according to Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols.

Nichols said a deputy received a complaint from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services on Sept. 27 about a possible sexual assault involving a child. The deputy and a DHHS investigator interviewed the victim and Pulk and collected evidence, resulting in Pulk’s arrest, the sheriff said.

Pulk was taken to the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington, where he was held without bail, Nichols said.

If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like