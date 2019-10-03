Franklin County man accused of sexually assaulting child

A Carthage man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a child.

William Pulk, 62, was charged with unlawful sexual contact, according to Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols.

Nichols said a deputy received a complaint from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services on Sept. 27 about a possible sexual assault involving a child. The deputy and a DHHS investigator interviewed the victim and Pulk and collected evidence, resulting in Pulk’s arrest, the sheriff said.

Pulk was taken to the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington, where he was held without bail, Nichols said.

If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.