Mexican accused of living in US illegally arrested in Auburn

A Mexican allegedly living in the U.S. illegally was arrested in Auburn over the weekend.

Border Patrol agents on Sunday responded to Auburn at the request of local police after a man in their custody was acting “elusive” with officers, giving them multiple names and dates of birth, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

When they arrived, the agents determined the man’s correct identity, and he was brought to the Border Patrol station in Rangeley, where agents determined he had been ordered removed from the U.S. on Nov. 13, 2016, Customs and Border Protection said.

A warrant for his deportation has been issued on Jan. 5, 2017, when he failed to appear in immigration court, the agency said.

The man, who Customs and Border Protection did not identify, reportedly told agents that he illegally entered the U.S. through Arizona and had lived and worked in Ohio, Indiana and Maine under false names.