Downtown Lewiston business to close after 114 years

A storied family business in downtown Lewiston is slated to close after 114 years in business.

The Lewiston Sun Journal reports that the owners of Victor News, a convenience store on Park Street, announced Thursday morning that they will close up shop before the end of the year.

“After 114 years of serving the community in downtown Lewiston, Victor News is closing its doors. We didn’t enter into this decision lightly. It’s time to retire,” the store’s owners said in a Facebook post.

The store is owned by Nancy Bazinet St. Pierre and her husband, Phil St. Pierre, whose uncle Victor L’Heureux opened the store in 1905, according to the Sun Journal. The store has stayed in family hands for four generations, surviving depressions and recessions.

Victor News boasted “3001 items,” among which were everyday household goods, newspapers and magazines, beer, and “bizarre” souvenirs, according to the Sun Journal. The store also offered services such as key making and photocopying.

“Thank you to the many folks who we have come to know on a first name basis or perhaps by your friendly manner. Our customers are the best and we sincerely thank you!” the owners said in the Facebook post.