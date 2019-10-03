Augusta
October 03, 2019
Augusta Latest News | Harley Ride | Bangor Metro | Maine GOP | Today's Paper
Augusta

Maine state crime lab evacuated after reported gas leak

Caleb Raynor | BDN
Caleb Raynor | BDN
Forensic DNA analyst is seen working in the Maine state crime lab in Augusta in this 2001 file photo.
By Christopher Burns, BDN Staff

The Maine State Police Crime Lab in Augusta was temporarily evacuated Thursday morning after a possible gas leak.

Employees in the crime lab detected a “subtle smell” about 9 a.m., prompting an evacuation, said Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

About 20 employees were evacuated, and they returned to the lab about 10:10 a.m. after they were given the all clear from the Augusta Fire Department, McCausland said. He said some employees evacuated from the nearby Troop D barracks, which wasn’t affected. The Maine medical examiner’s office wasn’t affected.

McCausland said officials from Maine Natural Gas were investigating, but there was no immediate word about whether there was a gas leak.

The lab is at 26 Hospital St.

This comes after a Sept. 16 gas explosion in Farmington that leveled a two-story building housing a nonprofit serving adults with developmental disabilities, killing one firefighter and injuring six others and the building’s maintenance manager. The Kennebec Journal reports that there has been an increased vigilance in the wake of the deadly blast, with some fire departments reporting more calls about potential gas leaks.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like