Witnesses say truck crossed road twice before striking bikers in deadly NH crash

CONCORD, New Hampshire — Witness accounts of a June crash that killed seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire say the driver of a truck veered into the opposite lane of traffic at least twice before colliding with the oncoming bikers, according to a court document released Tuesday.

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy was driving erratically on westbound Route 2 on June 21, the witnesses told police. A man driving behind him said he remembered “dust being kicked up” when the truck and attached trailer went over the shoulder before the driver corrected the action. A short time later, the truck and trailer crossed over the yellow line twice and eventually “plowed” into the eastbound motorcyclists in Randolph, the man and other drivers said.

Zhukovskyy, 23, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, has pleaded not guilty to negligent homicide in the crash.

The seven who died were members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club, a New England group that includes Marines and their spouses.

The document noted that Zhukovskyy was interviewed by police about 3 ½ hours after the crash. He told them he diverted his attention from the road and reached down to get something.

A report released earlier this year by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration said Zhukovskyy said he had reached for a drink. It also said that he had tested positive for an unspecified drug that made him incapable of driving safely.