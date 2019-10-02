Man accused of meth trafficking arrested as he got off Amtrak Downeaster

A Brunswick man was arrested Monday as he got off the Amtrak Downeaster for allegedly trafficking in methamphetamine.

John Katula, 44, was charged with trafficking a Schedule W drug, possession of a Schedule W drug and violation of conditions of release, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety. Katula was out of bail for violating a protection from abuse order, he added.

Katula was returning to Brunswick aboard the Downeaster about 4:30 p.m. with a shipment of methamphetamine, McCausland said. Maine drug agents approached Katula as he exited the train in downtown Brunswick and found him in possession of 108 grams of methamphetamine that McCausland said was worth $10,000.

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency said that methamphetamine was destined for distribution in Cumberland and Androscoggin counties.

Katula was taken to the Cumberland County Jail in Portland, where he was being held on $10,000 bail. He was expected to make his first court appearance in Portland on Wednesday.

The Brunswick Police Department assisted the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency with the arrest.