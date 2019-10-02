School bus stop lights weren’t activated when kid was struck in Farmington

Police said a school bus’ flashing stop lights were not activated when a 6-year-old boy was struck while crossing the street in Farmington.

Regional School Unit 9 Superintendent Tina Meserve said the boy was crossing Route 27, also known as New Vineyard Road, to board the bus when he was hit by the truck.

The boy suffered a leg injury Monday morning and was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Police said the boy was doing well. No charges have been filed, and the crash remains under investigation.