Outspoken Red Sox hall of fame candidate Curt Schilling is coming to Bangor on Saturday

The Boston Red Sox’s 2019 season may be over, but there is plenty of baseball to talk about.

To help celebrate the anniversary of Boston’s 2004 World Series championship — which ended the organization’s 86-year title drought — Curt Schilling is coming to Bangor.

Jeff Solari of Rock Lobster Media and the Sports Chowdah newsletter are putting on the “Cookout with Curt Schilling” on Saturday. The event begins at 4:30 p.m. at the Anah Shrine Temple on outer Broadway in Bangor.

The cookout was originally scheduled for July, but a water leak causing flooding at the facility and it was postponed.

The event will feature an all-you-can-eat cookout, meet-and-greet, photos and autograph session between 4:30 and 6 p.m., followed by a Schilling story-telling session and a question-and-answer period from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. involving Solari and Sterling Pingree from the Sports Chowdah and WABI-TV Channel 5 sports director Eric Gullickson.

Schilling has been an outspoken and controversial figure, both during and after his big-league career. He worked as a baseball analyst for ESPN for six years, but according to The New York Times was fired in 2016 after making social media commentary related to North Carolina’s law requiring transgender people to use public restrooms and locker rooms associated with their birth gender.

Saturday marks 15 years to the day since Schilling pitched the Red Sox to an American League Championship Series victory over the Angels. He also was the winner in Game 6 of the World Series, when he pitched with a torn tendon sheath in his ankle, resulting in the famous “bloody sock.”

Schilling went 21-6 with a 3.26 earned run average during the regular season in 2004 and finished second in the American League Cy Young Award voting. He also pitched in 24 games during the 2007 championship season before retiring.

Schilling had a 216-146 career record in 20 seasons with a 3.46 ERA and 3,116 strikeouts in 3,261 innings. He had three 20-win seasons, two with Arizona.

Schilling was a six-time all-star and won a World Series with Arizona.

He also owned a now-defunct video game company, 38 Studios, which was lured from Massachusetts to Rhode Island only to go bankrupt in 2012. According to Variety, the state of Rhode Island sued the company and other backers and eventually received approximately $61 million in settlements.

Tickets for Saturday’s Schilling event can be purchased on the Sports Chowdah website for as little as $29.

BDN Reporter Larry Mahoney contributed to this report.