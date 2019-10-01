Wednesday, October 2, 2019: Support for impeachment, is the world really on fire, a thought about the “deep state”

Support for impeachment

Rep. Jared Golden has not come out in support of impeachment. In July, he said he opposed an impeachment resolution proposed at that time, at least in part, because it would further divide the country.

I’m sorry, but that train has now left the station. We are already as divided as we have ever been. It seems there are between 35-40 percent of the American public that will never desert President Donald Trump, no matter what.

But if Congress does not step in at this point say, “No, you cannot extort an international ally for domestic political gain,” then we are truly lost. Future presidents, assuming we have any, will be unconstrained by anything, and our republic will be gone.

This is not a partisan political issue, but an issue of grave concern, and political decisions should be put aside. For the good of the country, I urge Golden to support impeachment.

Bruce Carpenter

Hancock

Is the world really on fire?

We are told the world is on fire and extremes are becoming the new normal. Last week, we watched as children rallied around the world to protest what we are doing to our planet. Al Gore was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize in 2007 and 16-year-old Greta Thunberg may also receive a prize after scolding world leaders at the United Nations. Gov. Janet Mills recently addressed the U.N. Climate Action Summit and pledged Maine will be carbon neutral by 2045.

Maine’s record high temperature could be considered “today” in geological time, specifically it was on July 10, 1911, 108 years ago. At that time, Czar Nicholas II was the Emperor of Russia, The Great War (World War I) was several years in the future, and the Model T Ford was only in its third year of production.

More than 30 states have record highs more than 50 years old. Only two states have set record highs in the last 20 years. Low temperature records also do not support the often-stated extremes. At least 12 states have record lows over 100 years old. Only three states, Maine included, have set record lows in the last 20 years. A review of temperature records in world capitals shows Africa, Asia, Europe, and North and South America with some records set over 100 years ago.

The “scientific” argument that man caused global warming is even less compelling than a review of temperature records, but that is for another letter.

Joe Grant

Wiscasset

A thought about the “deep state”

Given the highly questionable morals, motivations and actions of the current occupant of the White House, it is obvious to me that if there were not a “deep state” existing in Washington, D.C., one would have to be invented.

Rodney L. Hanscom

Holden

Impeachment inquiry about finding facts

Sen. Susan Collins should welcome publicly the impeachment inquiry from the House of Representatives. The inquiry will uncover the facts and the timeline surrounding the claim that the president of the United States has asked the president of Ukraine to look for potentially damning details about a candidate in the 2020 Democratic field. The president of Ukraine made it clear that he knew what Donald Trump was asking when he replied in a press conference last week: “I don’t want to be involved to democratic open elections of U.S.A.”

An impeachment inquiry is not an article of impeachment. This is the fact-finding portion of an investigation. Once the narrative is uncovered, the House will vote on whether to draft articles of impeachment. Sen. Collins swore to uphold the Constitution in order to serve as a U.S. senator. She should want to know that narrative.

Lisa Buck

Orono