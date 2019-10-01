State
October 01, 2019
State Latest News | Emera Maine | Bangor Metro | Marijuana Legalization | Today's Paper
State

Child welfare agency says Maine needs to hire more caseworkers

Darren Fishell | BDN
Darren Fishell | BDN
The Maine Department of Health and Human Services offices on State Street in Augusta is seen in this December 2017 file photo.
The Associated Press

The child welfare agency in Maine said the state must double the number of new caseworkers in the state to deal with increasing complaints of abuse and neglect.

The Portland Press Herald reports the Maine Office of Child and Family Services released a report on Tuesday that said an additional 33 caseworkers are needed. That would bring the total number to 380.

Maine lawmakers approved 33 new caseworkers during the last legislative session, and the family services office is currently hiring to fill them. Those positions are in addition to the 33 the office called for Tuesday.

The report said on July 1, 2018, the state had 1,724 children in its care. That number had increased to 2,195 children by Sept. 1 of this year.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like