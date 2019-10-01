NH man accused of assaulting his 9-month-old child

A Rochester man was arrested Monday after he allegedly assaulted his 9-month-old child.

Matthew Bowdon, 29, was charged with first degree assault, a felony, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Bowdon’s child was hospitalized with serious injuries that weren’t life-threatening on Sept. 19, prompting a police investigation, Rochester police said. That investigation determined Bowdon caused the child’s injuries and were part of a pattern of abuse dating back to June, according to the police department.

Bowden was released on his own recognizance and has been prohibited from having contact with his child, Rochester police said.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in Strafford County Superior Court on Oct. 10.

Rochester police declined to share more details about the arrest out of respect for the child and the rest of the family.