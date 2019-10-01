Fryeburg man arrested after allegedly shooting at another man

A Fryeburg man was arrested after he allegedly shot at another man during an altercation on Monday night.

Officers responded to a Portland Street residence about 11:50 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting, according to Fryeburg police.

Officers arrived and took the armed suspect, 60-year-old Michael Warren, into custody, according to police.

Warren allegedly fired two shots from a .9-mm handgun at a 37-year-old man after an argument.

“The male victim fled the scene after the altercation, however, we do not believe he sustained life-threatening injuries. The suspect had been consuming alcohol during the time of the incident,” Fryeburg Police Chief Joshua Potvin said.

“There were two small children under the age of 10 sleeping in the residence when the gun was fired,” Potvin said.

Warren was charged with aggravated reckless conduct and taken to the Oxford County Jail in South Paris, where he was held on $250 bail.