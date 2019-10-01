11-year-old charged with setting fire to school bathrooms

An 11-year-old girl was charged with setting fire to two bathrooms at Paris Elementary School on Tuesday.

The fires, which investigators said were the result of paper products being set on fire, were reported just before 9 a.m. in two girl’s bathrooms — one on a lower level and one on the main floor, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The fire on the main floor went out by itself, but the lower level bathroom had moderate fire and smoke damage, McCausland said.

Four fire marshals responded to the school and identified the sixth grader, who was charged with arson and released to her parents.

The school was evacuated after the fire alarm went off, and there were no injuries, McCausland said.