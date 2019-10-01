Pompeo shuns depositions; Trump asks why he can’t ‘learn everything’ about whistleblower

WASHINGTON – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told House Democrats on Tuesday that State Department officials scheduled to appear this week for depositions before committees conducting the impeachment inquiry would not show up.

Pompeo’s refusal, relayed in a letter, came amid a spate of tweets from President Donald Trump, including one questioning why he is not “entitled to interview & learn everything about” a whistleblower whose identity is protected by federal statute.

Seeking to discredit the impeachment inquiry, House Republicans seized on Pompeo’s contention in a letter that Democratic staffers are trying to “intimidate” and “bully” State Department officials who play a role in U.S. relations with Ukraine.

“Democrats have been trying to impeach the president since the day he was sworn in,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said in a tweet. “Now they’re harassing civil servants at the State Department to try to achieve their objective. They’re putting their own political interests ahead of the country.”

His comments echoed those of two of Trump’s closest Republican allies in Congress, Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Mark Meadows of North Carolina.

Meadows said in a tweet that House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., had “made it clear House Democrats are willing to bully and intimidate career professionals as a means to their end goal of politically targeting @realDonaldTrump.”

“It’s unacceptable. It’s damaging to the country. We won’t stand for it,” Meadows added.

Democrats offered a far different take on Pompeo’s letter, which relayed that five State Department employees would not show up this week for depositions requested by House committees.

“If @realDonaldTrump and @SecPompeo were innocent, they would provide witnesses and information for the American people and Congress to clear their names,” tweeted Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif. “Instead, they are bullying the American people by obstructing Congress and hiding information.”

Trump also again insisted that his July call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was “PERFECT,” dismissing concerns at the core of the whistleblower’s complaint that Trump pressed for an investigation of former vice president Joe Biden and his son.

In a spate of morning tweets, Trump also offered a visual reminder of the breadth of his support in the 2016 election, tweeting a map purportedly showing the U.S. counties that voted for him and daring Democrats to “try to impeach this.”

The pushback by Trump and Republican allies against the rapidly moving impeachment inquiry by House Democrats come as polls show rising public support for removing the president from office.

“So if the so-called ‘Whistleblower’ has all second hand information, and almost everything he has said about my ‘perfect’ call with the Ukrainian President is wrong (much to the embarrassment of Pelosi & Schiff), why aren’t we entitled to interview & learn everything about the Whistleblower, and also the person who gave all of the false information to him,” Trump tweeted. “This is simply about a phone conversation that could not have been nicer, warmer, or better.”

Andrew Bakaj, a lawyer representing the whistleblower, sent a letter on Saturday to acting director of national intelligence Joseph Maguire expressing fears for his client’s safety.

In the letter, Bakaj cited Trump’s remarks last week in which he said whoever gave the whistleblower the information about the call was “close to a spy” and alluded to the death penalty. Bakaj also said that “certain individuals” have issued a $50,000 “bounty” for “any information” relating to his client’s identity.

Trump’s contention that the whistleblower has only second-hand information is at odds with a statement released by Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson.

Later Tuesday, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel accused House Democrats of attempting a coup d’etat.

McDaniel took to Twitter to share an opinion piece written by former House speaker Newt Gingrich in which he argued that what Democrats are doing has “nothing to do with an impeachment.”

“This is a legislative coup d’etat. It is an effort by the hard left, the news media, and the deep state to destroy the president chosen by the American people,” Gingrich wrote.

“I couldn’t agree more!” McDaniel said in her tweet.

House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry has generated a flurry of donations through WinRed, the new Republican donation platform designed to capitalize on Trump’s fervent online donor base, officials said Tuesday.

WinRed processed more than $13.7 million in donations from more than 276,000 contributors in the six days since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. announced the impeachment inquiry, officials said Tuesday. Hundreds of thousands of dollars flowed to House GOP “nominee funds,” officials said, referring to the vehicles that raise money for Republican challengers to vulnerable Democrats who support the impeachment inquiry.

“Turning major news events into big time fundraising numbers is a key goal of WinRed – and we had a super-charged example of that last week after Nancy Pelosi announced an impeachment inquiry against President Trump,” WinRed President Gerrit Lansing wrote in a memo released Tuesday.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday questioned why he is not “entitled to interview & learn everything about” the whistleblower whose identity is protected by federal statute.

In a spate of morning tweets, Trump also offered a visual reminder of the breadth of his support in the 2016 election, tweeting a map purportedly showing the U.S. counties that voted for him and daring Democrats to “try to impeach this.”

The pushback by Trump and Republican allies against the rapidly moving impeachment inquiry by House Democrats come as polls show rising public support for removing the president from office.

Trump once again insisted that his July call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was “PERFECT,” dismissing concerns at the core of the whistleblower’s complaint that Trump pressed for an investigation of former vice president Joe Biden and his son.

“So if the so-called ‘Whistleblower’ has all second hand information, and almost everything he has said about my ‘perfect’ call with the Ukrainian President is wrong (much to the embarrassment of Pelosi & Schiff), why aren’t we entitled to interview & learn everything about the Whistleblower, and also the person who gave all of the false information to him,” Trump tweeted. “This is simply about a phone conversation that could not have been nicer, warmer, or better.”

Andrew Bakaj, a lawyer representing the whistleblower, sent a letter on Saturday to acting director of national intelligence Joseph Maguire expressing fears for his client’s safety.

In the letter, Bakaj cited Trump’s remarks last week in which he said whoever gave the whistleblower the information about the call was “close to a spy” and alluded to the death penalty. Bakaj also said that “certain individuals” have issued a $50,000 “bounty” for “any information” relating to his client’s identity.

Trump’s contention that the whistleblower has only second-hand information is at odds with a statement released by Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson.

Aso Tuesday morning, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo balked at subpoenas and requests for depositions by House Democrats, writing that they were undermined by “profound procedural and legal deficiencies.”

Pompeo’s letter came ahead of scheduled depositions this week with five State Department officials, starting with former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie “Masha” Yovanovitch, whom Trump disparaged during his phone conversation with the Ukrainian president in July.

In a letter to Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., Pompeo said there is a “woefully inadequate opportunity for the Department and witnesses to prepare.”

He also claimed that committee staff have been acting inappropriately in interactions with State Department staff.

“I am concerned with aspects of your request . . . that can be understood only as an attempt to intimidate, bully and treat inappropriately the distinguished professionals of the Department of State, including several career Foreign Service Officers, whom the Committee is now targeting,” Pompeo wrote. “Let me be clear: I will not tolerate such tactics, and I will use all means at my disposal to prevent and expose any attempts to intimidate the dedicated professionals whom I am proud to lead and serve alongside at the Department of State.”

Hillary Clinton, the Democratic presidential nominee defeated by Trump in 2016, warned Tuesday that his efforts to unmask the whistleblower are “really dangerous.”

“From everything we know, and we don’t know much, this is an experienced person who saw things that bothered him,” Clinton said during an appearance on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” “That’s what the whole whistleblower statute is for, and it’s to protect their identity.”

Earlier Tuesday, Trump also pinned to the top of his Twitter feed a largely red 2016 election map with the words “Try to impeach this” emblazoned across it.

The map appears to depict counties Trump won in red and those carried by Democrat Hillary Clinton in blue. Because Clinton, for the most part, won more densely populated parts of the country, many of them on the coasts, the map appears largely red even though Clinton received nearly 3 million more votes than Trump, who prevailed in the electoral college.