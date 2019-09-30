Ogunquit selectman accused of drunken driving

OGUNQUIT, Maine — Select Board member John Daley was arrested last weekend by Ogunquit police on a drunken driving charge.

Daley, 56, was arrested about 1:25 a.m. Sept. 22 on Berwick Road, according to Ogunquit police Lt. Matthew Buttrick, and charged with driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Daley was subsequently bailed and released, and is scheduled for arraignment in York District Court on Dec. 3.

When contacted, the selectman said he would “rather not comment at this point. I’d like the courts to figure it out.”

Daley was elected in May 2018 to his third term on the board. He was one of two board members who last fall voted against the termination of fire Chief Mark O’Brien. The three board members who voted to uphold the termination decision of Town Manager Pat Finnigan narrowly survived a subsequent recall election.