September 30, 2019
Woman accused of assaulting nurses at NH hospital

Wolfeboro Police Department | BDN
Amanda Diaz, 40.
By CBS 13

A woman has been accused of assaulting two nurses and damaging a piece of medical equipment last week at a hospital in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire.

Police said officers responded to the Huggins Hospital emergency room Wednesday for a reported assault.

Police said the suspect, 40-year-old Amanda Diaz, assaulted two emergency room nurses and damaged a piece of medical equipment before fleeing.

Diaz was located a few hours later on South Main Street and arrested, according to police.

She was charged with two counts of simple assault, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.


