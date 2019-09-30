House Democrats subpoena Rudy Giuliani for documents tied to Trump’s Ukraine call

WASHINGTON — Rudolph W. Giuliani, President Trump’s attorney, has been issued a subpoena by House Democrats, who are investigating his attempt to have Ukraine open an investigation into former Vice President Joseph Biden.

The subpoena, which was announced Monday, sets a deadline of Oct. 15 for Giuliani to provide documents to three House committees.

Giuliani, a former New York City mayor, defended Trump during the Russia investigation led by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, then began playing a leading role in trying to convince Ukrainian officials to probe one of Trump’s potential Democratic opponents in next year’s election.

Trump personally asked Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the newly elected Ukrainian president, to open an investigation during their July 25 phone call.

The House Intelligence Committee is also seeking documents from the State Department, and last week it sent a subpoena to Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo. The panel wants, among other things, records involving Trump’s call with Zelensky and the department’s communications with Giuliani.

The committee has already schedule five depositions with State Department officials. The first is on Wednesday with the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, who was prematurely recalled to Washington after facing criticism from Giuliani.