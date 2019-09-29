Kayaker finds car stolen in 2017 submerged in Saco River

A kayaker paddling the Saco River on Thursday found a submerged car that police say was reported stolen two years ago.

The kayaker was paddling the river near the Market Street bridge about 2 p.m. when he noticed an object he believed to be a car beneath the surface, according to Saco police Detective Sgt. Chris Hardiman.

Hardiman said water levels and currents at the site were lower than normal because of a fishway project downstream at the Elm Street bridge.

The vehicle was lifted out from the water and onto the Market Street bridge and removed about 8 p.m. Hardiman said an investigation revealed that the car was reported stolen to the Saco Police Department in 2017.