Berwick man injured in NH collision

A Berwick man was injured Friday when his truck collided with another vehicle in Rochester, New Hampshire.

Tony Carr, 54, was driving a 2011 GMC Sierra north on Portland Street, and as he made a left turn into a private driveway near Grove Street, he collided with a southbound 2015 Honda CRV driven by 23-year-old Samantha Drain of Strafford, New Hampshire, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Carr was not wearing a seatbelt at the time, and his airbag did not deploy. Drain was wearing a seatbelt, and her airbag deployed during the crash, police said.

Both drivers were taken to Frisbie Memorial Hospital, where they were treated for minor injuries, Rochester police said.