September 29, 2019
This month is on track to be the third driest September in Portland’s history

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
A woman pushes a stroller through Deering Oaks Park in Portland in this June 17, 2019, file photo.
The Associated Press

Portland is on track to have one of the driest Septembers in its recorded history.

The National Weather Service said this month is currently the third driest in Portland history, according to records that go back 148 years. The city has seen less than a half inch of rain this month, and that includes nearly a quarter of an inch that fell on Thursday evening.

The Portland Press Herald reports the driest September in the city’s history was recorded in 1948, when less than a third of an inch of rain fell.

There was rain in the forecast for Saturday night, but the remaining few days of September are otherwise expected to be mostly dry as well. The dry month is coming months after an unusually wet spring.

 


