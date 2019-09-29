Bangor
September 29, 2019
Bangor

2 hurt in Hermon collision

Dreamstime | TNS
By Christopher Burns, BDN Staff

Two people suffered minor injuries on Friday in a two-car collision in Hermon.

CBS affiliate WABI reports that Rebecca Hallett, 26, was driving along Route 2 toward Carmel about 6:30 p.m. when she collided with another vehicle driven by 69-year-old Arthur Sites as he attempted to cross the intersection with Annis Road.

Sites and a passenger, who was not identified, were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, the TV station reports.

Hallett, who was not injured, was charged with operating under the influence, according to WABI.

The crash remains under investigation.


Comments

